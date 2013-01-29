FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech TPCA car plant production falls 20 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Czech TPCA car plant production falls 20 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Production at TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, fell by a fifth to 215,000 vehicles in 2012 due to weak European demand, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The situation on the European market is such that a stagnation or drop is expected this year,” TPCA spokesman Radek Knava said.

TPCA had flagged a hit due to fall in production of its small-model cars in February last year. The plant makes the Toyota Aygo, Peugeot 107 and Citroen C1 models.

The car industry is a key engine of the export-reliant Czech economy, which has contracted since the middle of 2011 due to falling household consumption and slowing trade in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis.

Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, is the country’s biggest car producer. Hyundai Motor also runs a plant in the central European country. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.