High-speed Czech train crash kills two, injures 12

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - A high-speed passenger train collided with a truck at a railway crossing in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 12, the police said.

The crash in the town of Studenka, around 350 km (217 miles) east of Prague, shut a section of a major rail corridor and disrupted the journey of government ministers travelling to the area on a different train.

The cabinet, which was due to hold a meeting in Ostrava, the biggest city in the country’s northeast region, continued their trip by bus. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and some ministers stopped at the site of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said three people were seriously injured.

Czech Television and news websites showed pictures of the mangled remains of the truck with only the cab remaining intact and the smashed front of the Pendolino train, which stopped 2 km away from the crash.

The crash occurred near the site of the country’s worst train disaster in recent history when an international express train hit a collapsed bridge in Studenka in August 2008, killing eight people and injuring dozens more. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)