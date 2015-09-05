China's CEFC buys 10 pct stake in Czech airline group Travel Service

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy Company has acquired a 10 percent stake in airline operator Travel Service and plans to raise its stake even further, it said on Saturday.

Travel Service is the second-largest shareholder in Czech Airlines, after Korean Air.

CEFC said it planned to acquire a further 39.92 stake in Travel Service as part of the deal. The Chinese company has completed a series of deals in the central European country this week. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)