Czech refiner Unipetrol reports fire at Litvinov plant, no injuries
August 13, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Czech refiner Unipetrol reports fire at Litvinov plant, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday at Czech refiner Unipetrol’s Litvinov plant.

Employees were evacuated but no injuries were reported, the company’s spokesman said, although he could not give any details regarding the impact of the fire on production at the plant.

“I assume it was shut down, but I have no details yet. The fire is under control now, the fire brigade is deployed,” he said.

Czech media said blasts preceded the fire at the plant. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
