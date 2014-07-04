FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech car registrations jump 16.4 pct in the first half
July 4, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Czech car registrations jump 16.4 pct in the first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - Czech passenger car registrations rose by 16.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2014 to 94,058 cars, the country’s car importers’ association said on Friday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, continued to lead the market with a 30.4 percent share, followed by its parent VW with 9.3 percent and Hyundai with 9.2 percent, the association said.

The Czech economy has been accelerating since last year on growth in both foreign and domestic demand, including private spending. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

