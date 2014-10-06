CORRECTED-Czech car sales jump 18 percent in first nine months of 2014

(Corrects the number of registrations to 141,470 from 147,470)

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - New registrations of Czech passenger cars rose by 17.7 percent year-on-year to 141,470 cars in the first nine months of 2014, the country’s car importers’ association said on Monday.

Domestic carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , continued to lead the market with a 30.2 percent share, followed by Hyundai with 9.8 percent and Volkswagen’s own brand with 9.4 percent, the group said.

The Czech economy has accelerated since last year on a recovery in domestic demand, which has offset weaker trade with main export market Germany in recent months. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)