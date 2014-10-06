FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Czech car sales jump 18 percent in first nine months of 2014
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 6, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Czech car sales jump 18 percent in first nine months of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the number of registrations to 141,470 from 147,470)

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - New registrations of Czech passenger cars rose by 17.7 percent year-on-year to 141,470 cars in the first nine months of 2014, the country’s car importers’ association said on Monday.

Domestic carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , continued to lead the market with a 30.2 percent share, followed by Hyundai with 9.8 percent and Volkswagen’s own brand with 9.4 percent, the group said.

The Czech economy has accelerated since last year on a recovery in domestic demand, which has offset weaker trade with main export market Germany in recent months. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.