FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech car registrations jump 20.4 pct in the first half
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Czech car registrations jump 20.4 pct in the first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 3 (Reuters) - Czech passenger car registrations rose by 20.4 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2015 to 113,261 cars, the country’s car importers’ association said on Friday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, continued to lead the market with a 32.2 percent share, followed by its parent VW with 11.2 percent and Hyundai with 7.9 percent, the association said.

The Czech economy accelerated in the first quarter to 4.0 percent of annual growth with the recovery spanning across all sectors. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.