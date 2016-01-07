FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech 2015 new car registrations rise 20 pct to record
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 7, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Czech 2015 new car registrations rise 20 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Czech new car registrations rose 20 percent in 2015 to a record 230,857 vehicles, the country’s Car Importer’s Association said on Thursday.

Economic growth in the European Union member economy was among the fastest in the 28-strong bloc last year.

Czech car sales growth outpaced the 9 percent expansion recorded in western Europe, although sales in Europe’s biggest markets Germany, Britain, France, Spain and Italy all recorded significant increases in 2015.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

