Czech telecom regulator cuts termination fee

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) said on Wednesday it decided to cut by half the so-called termination fee, or the maximum wholesale price that operators charge each other for phone calls made among their networks.

The CTU has been gradually decreasing the price in line with EU rules and between years 2005 and 2011 it slashed it by 65.3 percent.

It said it decided to cut the termination fee to 0.55 Czech crown a minute from 1.08 crowns as of July 15 for new contracts, and as of September 15 also for existing contracts.

Telecom companies operating on the Czech market are Spanish group Telefonica’s unit Telefonica Czech Republic , the UK’s Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)