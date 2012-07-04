FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech telecom regulator cuts termination fee
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 4, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

Czech telecom regulator cuts termination fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Telecommunication Office (CTU) said on Wednesday it decided to cut by half the so-called termination fee, or the maximum wholesale price that operators charge each other for phone calls made among their networks.

The CTU has been gradually decreasing the price in line with EU rules and between years 2005 and 2011 it slashed it by 65.3 percent.

It said it decided to cut the termination fee to 0.55 Czech crown a minute from 1.08 crowns as of July 15 for new contracts, and as of September 15 also for existing contracts.

Telecom companies operating on the Czech market are Spanish group Telefonica’s unit Telefonica Czech Republic , the UK’s Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile. (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.