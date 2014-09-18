BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co insources management of property portfolio through Graflunds

Sept 18 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB

* Says insources management of its property portfolio through Graflunds

* Says Graflunds from Oct. 1, will assume management duties for a number of additional properties in Husby, Rinkeby, Flemingsberg (Visättra), Varberg and Sollentuna

* Says assignment includes more than 3,900 residential apartments and some additional commercial space

* Says in total, D. Carnegie & Co will by Graflunds manage approximately 13,000 residential apartments