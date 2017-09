Oct 2 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB

* Says entered into an agreement with Sörmlandsporten AB regarding acquisition of a property portfolio in Norrköping

* Purchase price is based on an underlying property value of approximately 1 billion Swedish crowns

* Says completion is expected to occur in Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: