Norway's DNB remains comfortable with its lending to oil industry -CEO
January 12, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's DNB remains comfortable with its lending to oil industry -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB is just as comfortable now with its portfolio of loans to companies in the oil industry as it was on December 19, when it update the market on its exposure, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told Reuters on Monday.

North Sea crude, which traded at around $60 per barrel at the time of DNB’s previous update, has since dropped by a fifth to $48.

Bjerke also rejected media speculation he could be a candidate to become the next chief executive of oil firm Statoil .

“I‘m not a candidate for that job,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik)

