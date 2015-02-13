FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's DNB issues NOK 2.15 bln of Tier 1 bonds
February 13, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's DNB issues NOK 2.15 bln of Tier 1 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - DNB Bank ASA

* DNB Bank ASA has today successfully issued a new perpetual Tier 1 capital of NOK 2.150 billion.

* The bonds carry a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR plus 3.25 percentage points p.a., and has an ordinary call option after 5 year from settlement date which is 26 February 2015.

* The purpose of the bond issue is to strengthen the bank’s capital ratios, and the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved the issuance.

* DNB Markets acted as a sole arranger. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)

