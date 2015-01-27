FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNB bank says lending portfolio healthy despite weak oil
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's DNB bank says lending portfolio healthy despite weak oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The plunge in oil prices is not hurting the lending portfolio of top Norwegian bank DNB , its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The part of our portfolio that’s directly exposed to oil and gas has the highest available credit quality, and we find it to be robust even when oil prices are where they are today,” Rune Bjerke said on the sidelines of a conference.

The price of North Sea crude has dropped to around $48 per barrel on Tuesday from $115 last June.

“It’s obvious that the longer oil stays below $50, the more demanding it will be for some clients, companies and regions, but I don’t believe we’ve come near that (demanding) situation yet,” Bjerke said.

“Our buffer is solid and we can handle the current price level for a considerable period of time,” he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.