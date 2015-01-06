Norway's DNB to book NOK 508 mln basis swap gain in Q4

OSLO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, will record a 508 million crown ($66.4 million) gain on basis swaps connected to funding in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday.

For all of 2014, the basis swap effect will be a positive 394 million crowns, it added.

Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the funding currency is converted to crowns.

However, over the lifetime of the product, the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect, it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)