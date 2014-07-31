India's D.S. Kulkarni to raise 2 bln rupees via non-convertible debt

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian real estate developer D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($33.2 million) including a greenshoe option of 1 billion rupees, via non-convertible debt, the company said.

The issue will open on Aug. 4 with tenures ranging from 3 years to 7 years, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

SBI Capital Markets is the lead arranger for the issue. ($1 = 60.2900 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)