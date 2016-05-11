BRIEF-Da-Li Development to pay 2015 dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Da-Li Development :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$596,151,063 in total

* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.1 for every one share

* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 1,987,171 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLtn

