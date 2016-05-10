FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Da Lue International Holding to issue first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 10, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Da Lue International Holding to issue first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Da Lue International Holding :

* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$380 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says maturity period of three years for the bonds and the coupon rate is 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG7C

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

