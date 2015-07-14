FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 42 pct
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest property developers, reported a 42 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

Arkan made a net profit of 70.5 million riyals ($18.8 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 121.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Analysts had on average forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 148.6 million riyals.

The company attributed the profit drop partly to lower land sales revenue.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
