FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 57.9 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 57.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest property developers, reported a 57.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Arkan made a net profit of 48.7 million riyals ($13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 115.6 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of between 102.1 and 105 million riyals.

The company attributed the profit fall to lower property sales revenue due to product mix, geographical location and development status. ($1 = 3.7530 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.