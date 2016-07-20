Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q2 net profit falls 38.72 pct

RIYADH, July 20 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 38.7 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, continuing its earnings slump as it made less money from land sales.

Arkan made a net profit of 43.2 million riyals ($11.5 million) in the three months to June 30, versus 70.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

NCB Capital forecast Arkan, which had reported falling profits in six of the preceding seven quarters, would make a quarterly profit of 57 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)