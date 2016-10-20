FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 net profit up 21.4 pct as revenues rise
October 20, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 net profit up 21.4 pct as revenues rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 21.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to a bourse statement.

* Net profit of 112.5 million riyals ($30.0 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 92.7 million riyals a year earlier.

* NCB Capital forecast: 55 mln riyals.

* Attributed rise to higher revenues from property sales and lower operating expenses, such as payroll and consultancy fees.

* Reported falling profits in seven of the preceding eight quarters. ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)

