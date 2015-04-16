FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit slumps 40.6 pct, meets estimates
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit slumps 40.6 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest property developers, reported a 40.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Arkan made a net profit of 147.3 million riyals ($39.3 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 247.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company attributed the fall in net profit to lower property sales revenue, a rise in operating expenses and lower non-operating income.

SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital forecast the developer to make a quarterly net profit of 146.8 million riyals and 149.0 million riyals respectively. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.