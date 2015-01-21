Saudi Dar Al Arkan Q4 profit falls 26 pct, misses forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest property developers, reported a 26.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analyst forecasts after it made losses on financial investments and suffered higher expenses.

Arkan made a net profit of 115.6 million riyals ($30.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 156.8 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

The company attributed the fall in net profit to losses in financial investments, plus higher operating expenses and finance charges.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Dar Al Arkan would make a quarterly net profit of 139.8 million riyals.

The company’s 2014 annual profit was 574.7 million riyals. This compares with a net profit of 681.5 million riyals in 2013. ($1 = 3.7558 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)