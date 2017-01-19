FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 23.4 pct
January 19, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 23.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 23.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 37.3 million riyals ($9.8 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 48.7 million riyals a year earlier.

* Quarterly revenue 1.8 billion riyals versus 2.2 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Income fell due to lower property sales revenue and higher operating expenses, Dar Al Arkan said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

