BRIEF-DAB Bank reports Q3 pre-tax profit of 6.35 mln euros, 20 pct up
October 30, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DAB Bank reports Q3 pre-tax profit of 6.35 mln euros, 20 pct up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - DAB Bank AG :

* Says at 18.80 million euros, profit before taxes for first three quarters of 2014 was 27 pct higher than year-ago figure

* Says customer assets rose by nearly 0.9 billion euros to 35.75 billion euros as of Sept. 30

* Says at 103.16 million euros, total operating income for period from Jan. to Sept. was 7 pct higher than year-ago figure

* Says profit before taxes of 6.35 million euros in months from July to Sept., 20 pct more than corresponding year-ago figure

* Says net commission income of 64.10 million euros in first nine months of 2014, 1.5 million euros higher than year-ago figure

* Says net interest income of 37.23 million euros was 37 pct higher for first nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

