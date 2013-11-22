FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dabur India's board approves raising FII investment limit up to 30 pct
November 22, 2013 / 9:23 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Dabur India's board approves raising FII investment limit up to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd : * Says board approves raising FII investment limit up to 30 percent * Source text:

Dabur India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has, effective November 22, 2013, by way of passing Resolutions by Circulation and subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Company, resolved:

- For increase in the Investment limit for Foreign Institutional Investors (“FIIs”) upto 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations, 2000.

The Company would be seeking consent of the shareholders for the aforesaid matter by Postal Ballot in accordance with Section 192A of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Passing of the Resolutions by Postal Ballot) Rules, 2011. * Further company coverage

