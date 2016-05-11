BRIEF-D.A.Consortium and Irep Co Ltd announces transition to holding company structure

May 11 (Reuters) - D.A.Consortium Inc :

* Says D.A.Consortium and Irep Co Ltd to be restructured into a holding company D.A.Consortium Holdings Inc., effective Oct. 3

* Says D.A.Consortium and Irep Co Ltd to be delisted from TSE from Sept. 28

* Says the holding company to start listing on TSE since Oct. 3

* Says one share of D.A.Consortium will be transferred into one share of the holding company

* Says one share of Irep Co Ltd will be transferred into 0.83 share of the holding company

Source text in Japanese:t.im/13zcr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)