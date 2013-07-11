FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's RCS MediaGroup sells internet company Dada to Orascom
July 11, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 4 years

Italy's RCS MediaGroup sells internet company Dada to Orascom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Thursday it has sold 54.6 percent in internet company Dada to Orascom TMT Investments.

RCS MediaGroup will have a “financial benefit” of 58 million euros ($75.64 million) from the sale, the publisher said.

After the sale is completed in August, Orascom will launch a takeover bid for all of Dada, RCS MediaGroup said.

Dada’s market capitalisation was about 63.87 million euros as of Thursday’s stock market close. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark. Editing by Jane Merriman)

