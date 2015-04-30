FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-D.A. Davidson hires financial advisers from Merrill Lynch
April 30, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-D.A. Davidson hires financial advisers from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - D.A. Davidson & Co, an employee-owned full-service investment firm, hired a team of financial advisers from Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit for its Portland and Salem offices.

Kraig Kerr, Michael Larlee, Leslie Kerr and Christine Fordyce managed $350 million in assets at Merrill Lynch, D.A. Davidson said on Thursday.

Kerr, a 25-year industry veteran, previously served as the manager of the Merrill Lynch office in Salem.

Merrill Lynch could not be immediately reached for a confirmation on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

