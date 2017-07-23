Dubai Aerospace says raises $2.3 billion in senior bonds

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has priced $2.3 billion in senior bonds split across three tranches, the company said on Sunday.

DAE priced $500 million of 4 percent notes due in 2020, $800 million 4.5 percent bonds due in 2022 and $1 billion 5 percent bonds due in 2024.

DAE will use part of the proceeds from the bond sale, together with cash on hand, to pay for the acquisition of Dublin-based lessor AWAS, announced earlier this year. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Davide Barbuscia. Editing by Jane Merriman)