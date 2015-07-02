Regulators can't quash desire for high-leverage LBO bonds

NEW YORK, July 2 (IFR) - DAE Aviation’s LBO bond this week underscored the uphill battle US regulators have in trying to clamp down on the kind of highly leveraged deals that flourished before the financial crisis.

The deal featured leverage of around eight times, well outside post-crisis regulatory guidelines that discourage banks from underwriting deals with more than six-times leverage.

But investors snapped up the trade anyway, jumping at the juicy final yield of 10.25% and ignoring what some saw as a poor chance of recovery if things go sour.

“There is zero asset coverage here,” one investor told IFR. “If it goes bankrupt, those bonds are a doughnut.”

The US$485m eight-year non-call three note is helping fund Veritas Capital’s buyout of air services company StandardAero, which has repeatedly changed hands in a series of LBOs.

At 10.25%, the yield was at least 100bp above talk that had circulated among investors a week earlier. Even so, the notes jumped two points on their first day of trading on Wednesday.

NOT REQUIRED

US regulators announced new guidelines in March 2013 that urge - but, crucially, do not require - banks to steer clear of underwriting deals that have more than six-times leverage.

Rather than closing the door on such trades, the guidelines instead have paved the way for non-bank lenders to underwrite high-leverage deals.

Boutique investment bank Jefferies, for example - exempt from the strictures on bigger institutions - has become one of the banks of choice on such deals.

It underwrote the DAE Aviation offering as well as a number of recent high-leveraged bonds, including one for network security name Blue Coat Systems.

Private equity firm KKR has also seized the moment, working on the StandardAero deal and similar offerings.

“(KKR) is a good example of a new entrant coming into the market,” said one debt capital markets banker.

“It is not an equity sponsor, but is functioning as a bank by underwriting the deal. It’s a way for deals like this to get to market.”

STILL SMALL

Despite those inroads, many in the market think that non-traditional lenders will be restricted to mid-cap deals in the LBO market - and will still need the help of larger banks.

The StandardAero financing package, for example, also included a US$925m term loan (which was also led by Jefferies) and a US$150m asset-backed revolver.

“For big LBOs, it will be hard for non-bank lenders to finance these deals without the help of larger banks because those large companies need revolvers,” said the banker.

And LBO bonds still account for a relatively small percentage of the high-yield bond market.

Only 11 LBO bonds - including StandardAero - have priced so far this year, accounting for about 3.4% of the US high-yield bond market’s volume so far this year, according to Barclays. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)