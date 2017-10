SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd said on Thursday it had won a thermal power plant order worth 321.6 billion won ($285 million) from Cantho Thermal Power Company Ltd in Vietnam.

Daelim said it planned to complete the project by October 2015. ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by John Mair)