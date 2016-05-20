BRIEF-DAEMYUNG CORPORATION to issue 26th bonds with warrants worth 30 bln won

May 20 (Reuters) - DAEMYUNG CORPORATION CO.,LTD. :

* Says it will issue 26th unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 30 bln won in proceeds for other uses

* Says maturity date of June 2, 2021, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,300 won per share, and a conversion period from Dec. 2, 2018 to May 2, 2021

