9 months ago
SK Holdings submits initial bid for Daesung Industrial Gases
December 2, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

SK Holdings submits initial bid for Daesung Industrial Gases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a non-binding bid to purchase Daesung Industrial Gases, without elaborating.

Shareholders in industrial gas maker Daesung Industrial Gases, including Goldman Sachs and Daesung Group Partners , put up for sale a 100 percent stake of the firm earlier this year, in a deal one person with direct knowledge of the sales process told Reuters could be worth around $2 billion.

The person declined to be identified as the sales process was confidential. A spokesman for the conglomerate SK could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)

