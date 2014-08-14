FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million
August 14, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 654.4 million, in organic terms the same high level

as prior year period * Says H1 EBIT came to CHF 68.5 million and net profit to CHF 48.3 million * Says is planning acquisitions to make up for the loss of sales from the

disposal of maagtechnic * Says is expecting sales of some CHF 1.3 billion for the year as a whole * Sees FY EBIT margin before one-off effects in the announced target bandwidth

of 10-13% * Source text - bit.ly/1ptlCm2 * Further company coverage

