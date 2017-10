SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction said on Thursday that it had won a 408.2 billion Korean won ($349.35 million) project to restore a degraded river in Algeria.

Daewoo told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to complete the project in December 2015. ($1 = 1168.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)