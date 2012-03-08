FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Daewoo says wins $2 bln FPSO order from Inpex
March 8, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea Daewoo says wins $2 bln FPSO order from Inpex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Thursday that it had received an order worth $2 billion to build a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Japan’s top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp.

Daewoo said it planned to deliver the vessel by April 2016. The vessel will be in operation for Inpex’s Ichthys project in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia, Daewoo said in a statement.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

