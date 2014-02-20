FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Daewoo consortium wins $1.4 bln Algeria plant order
February 20, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea's Daewoo consortium wins $1.4 bln Algeria plant order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A South Korean consortium organized by Daewoo International Corp won a $1.4 billion order to build two power plants in Algeria from the state-run utility Sonelgaz, Daewoo said on Thursday.

Daewoo International, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd won the order to build power plants in Biskra and Jijel provinces in Algeria, Daewoo said in a statement.

Daewoo, South Korea’s largest general trading company, said construction is expected to be completed 39 months after breaking ground. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

