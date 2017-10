SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Tuesday that its consortium with Technip had won a $560 million deal to build an oil production offshore platform for Denmark’s Dong Energy.

The shipbuilder said in a statement that the platform would produce 35,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)