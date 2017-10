SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Monday it has won a 2.2 trillion won ($1.94 billion) order to build five fixed drilling platforms for an unnamed Africa-based firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract was expected to expire in April, 2016. ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)