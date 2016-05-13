FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DAEWOO SECURITIES to merge with MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DAEWOO SECURITIES to merge with MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - DAEWOO SECURITIES CO.,LTD and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO.,LTD :

* Says it will merge with MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO.,LTD , to improve operating efficency and create synergy

* Says merger ratio of 1:2.9716317 between company and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

* 339,615,517 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 1 and registered date of Nov. 2

* Company will survive and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CkcLMw; goo.gl/h8MHfs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.