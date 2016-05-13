BRIEF-DAEWOO SECURITIES to merge with MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

May 13 (Reuters) - DAEWOO SECURITIES CO.,LTD and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO.,LTD :

* Says it will merge with MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO.,LTD , to improve operating efficency and create synergy

* Says merger ratio of 1:2.9716317 between company and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES

* 339,615,517 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 1 and registered date of Nov. 2

* Company will survive and MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CkcLMw; goo.gl/h8MHfs

