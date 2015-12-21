FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mirae Asset submits highest binding bid for stake in S.Korea's Daewoo Securities -Yonhap
December 21, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Mirae Asset submits highest binding bid for stake in S.Korea's Daewoo Securities -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd bid about 2 trillion won ($1.69 billion) for a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co Ltd , the country’s second-largest securities brokerage, wire service Yonhap said on Monday.

State-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) put up a 43 percent stake in Daewoo Securities earlier this year.

A KDB spokesman declined comment about bid pricing. A spokesman for Mirae Asset could not be immediately reached.

Other bidders include KB Financial Group Inc and Korea Investment Holdings Co Ltd, KDB said in a statement. ($1 = 1,180.8000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

