Mirae Asset preferred to buy Daewoo Securities stake for around $2 bln

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said it has chosen brokerage Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and its affiliate as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in its unit, Daewoo Securities.

KDB did not specify the bidding price for Daewoo Securities, South Korea’s second-largest brokerage, and Mirae executives declined to comment.

Yonhap news agency, however, cited unnamed industry and regulatory sources as saying Mirae had placed a binding bid of around 2.4 trillion won ($2.05 billion) for a 43 percent stake in Daewoo Securities and 100 percent of a smaller asset management company.

Shares in Mirae Asset rose about 3.9 percent in midday, while Daewoo Securities shares rose 2 percent compared to a 0.1 percent rise in the wider market.

Korea Development Bank, Daewoo’s controlling shareholder, said in a statement that the sale is part of the state-run bank’s drive since 2013 to offload stakes in other companies. ($1 = 1,170.2000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)