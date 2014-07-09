FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2.86 trln won order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE
ENGINEERING CO LTD : 
    * Says wins 2.86 trillion won ($2.83 billion) order to build
nine ice-breaking liquefied natural gas carriers
    * Says in a statement six vessels ordered by a joint venture
firm between Canada's Teekay Corp and China LNG Shipping
Ltd, three ordered by a joint venture firm between Japan's
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and China Shipping LNG Investment
    * Expects contract will be completed by February 2020

Source text in Korean: here
Further company coverage: 
($1 = 1012.0000 South Korean Won)

 (Reporting by Narae Kim)

