Daewoo Shipbuilding says to sell all non-core assets in restructuring

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday that it will sell all non-core assets and exit from all non-essential business units as part of a company-wide restructuring effort.

Daewoo Shipbuilding late last month reported a provisional second-quarter operating loss of 3.03 trillion won, citing construction delays on offshore project such as oil and gas rigs. ($1 = 1,162.7900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)