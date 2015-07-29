FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daewoo Shipbuilding reports provisional Q2 operating loss of $2.6 bln
July 29, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Daewoo Shipbuilding reports provisional Q2 operating loss of $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd reported on Wednesday a provisional second-quarter operating loss of 3.03 trillion won ($2.62 billion), citing construction delays on offshore projects such as oil and gas rigs.

The result had been expected as the high-end offshore plant business has been loss-making for the world’s three biggest shipyards, all in South Korea.

Earlier on Wednesday, competitor Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd reported a 1.55 trillion won operating loss in the April-June quarter, while Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd reported a 171 billion won operating loss during the same quarter. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

