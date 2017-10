SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said its consortium with French oil and gas group Technip SA had an order worth 910 billion won ($771 million) to build an liquefied natural gas (LNG) Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).

Daewoo said it planned to deliver the vessel by June 2015. ($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by John Mair)