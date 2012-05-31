Electrolux, Bosch bid for Daewoo Elec-report

May 31 (Reuters) - Electrolux and Bosch are among five companies planning initial bids of $250 million or more for South Korea’s electronics maker Daewoo Electronics, local media reported on Thursday.

Bids are expected to reach 300 billion Korean won to as much as 450 billion Korean won ($255 million to $382.6 million), depending on whether Daewoo’s unused factory in the South Korean city of Incheon is included in the sale, according to the Maeil Business Newspaper.

Daewoo’s leading creditor Woori Bank told Reuters the scale of the deal has yet to be decided, but will be cemented before final bidding takes place as soon as mid-July.

Electrolux had made an unsuccessful bid for Daewoo Electronics last year.

This is the creditors’ sixth attempt to sell Daewoo Electronics, which focuses primarily on washing machines and refrigerators.

Electrolux declined to comment but confirmed its continued interest in Daewoo Electronics.