July 10, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

Dongbu Group submits initial bid for Daewoo Elec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Dongbu Group submitted a preliminary bid to acquire unlisted electronics maker Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd, group affiliate Dongbu CNI Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Electrolux and Bosch also previously submitted initial bids and were short-listed among others in the sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Local media said the deal value is expected to be above 300 billion won ($262.85 million).

Main bidding for Daewoo is slated to be closed on August 13. ($1 = 1141.3250 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

